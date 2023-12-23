Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) versus Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Head-To-Head Survey

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Abacus Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $68.68 million 1.61 -$4.63 million $0.46 26.35 Abacus Life $38.13 million 13.73 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Abacus Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Westwood Holdings Group.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

55.6% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Westwood Holdings Group and Abacus Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Abacus Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Abacus Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 5.59% 7.77% 6.12% Abacus Life N/A -24.89% -10.11%

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group beats Abacus Life on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

