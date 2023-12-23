accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $660.46

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 660.46 ($8.35) and traded as low as GBX 560.14 ($7.08). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 567 ($7.17), with a volume of 17,983 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £238.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,376.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 553.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 659.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

