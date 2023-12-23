Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 32,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 21,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29.
Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in cultivating and processing cannabis plants; manufacturing branded consumer products; distributing cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retailing dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company's products appeal to medical and adult recreational use customers.
