Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives $145.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMS. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

WMS stock opened at $141.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.32. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.36 million. Analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 100,700.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 135,944,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,467,742,000 after acquiring an additional 135,809,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,878,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,005,000 after acquiring an additional 65,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,821 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,610,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,313,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,928 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

