AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $30.56. 1,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QPX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $648,000. Sentinus LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the period.

About AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF

The AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (QPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to maximize long-term growth through equity exposure while tactically managing downside risk. QPX was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

