Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Hunter Gillies Sells 4,000 Shares

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Hunter Gillies also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Hunter Gillies sold 2,103 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $41,008.50.
Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of AVTE opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a market cap of $578.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.97. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $30.24.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
