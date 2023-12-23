Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Hunter Gillies Sells 4,000 Shares

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hunter Gillies also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, December 13th, Hunter Gillies sold 2,103 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $41,008.50.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of AVTE opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a market cap of $578.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.97. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $30.24.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 103.6% in the second quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,201,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,752,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 2,039,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,728 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $20,479,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 23.4% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 932,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 176,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVTE

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.