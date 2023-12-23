Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.67

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.67 and traded as low as $1.81. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 27,944 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEMD shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Aethlon Medical by 219.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87,458 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aethlon Medical by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Further Reading

