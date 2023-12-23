AEye Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, December 27th (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, December 27th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 27th.

AEye Stock Performance

AEye stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,964,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,425. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.35. AEye has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

Get AEye alerts:

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. AEye had a negative net margin of 3,340.81% and a negative return on equity of 106.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at AEye

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AEye

In related news, Director Luis Dussan sold 185,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $31,519.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,795,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,189.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 562,795 shares of company stock valued at $90,528. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIDR. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AEye during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AEye by 205.3% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82,107 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in AEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AEye by 240.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AEye

(Get Free Report)

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.