Aimia (OTCMKTS:GAPFF) Shares Down 0.4%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAPFF)'s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 24,809 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 24,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Aimia Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

