Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFLYY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $976.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.69.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 82.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

