Air T (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Air T Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

