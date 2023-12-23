Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Airgain Stock Up 1.1 %
AIRG stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $37.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.82. Airgain has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.50.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
