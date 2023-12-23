Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

AIRG stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $37.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.82. Airgain has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

