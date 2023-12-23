Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 318,556 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 220,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.34% and a negative net margin of 533.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carole Nuechterlein purchased 7,933,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $6,029,536.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,025,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,379,715.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,734 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 2,408.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 158,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 152,603 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $94,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 60.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-097558, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus; and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

