Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 318,556 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 220,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.34% and a negative net margin of 533.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,734 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 2,408.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 158,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 152,603 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $94,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 60.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-097558, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus; and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB).
