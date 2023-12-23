Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALLE. Vertical Research downgraded Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Longbow Research cut Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.29.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLE
Allegion Price Performance
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Allegion Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.53%.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Allegion
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,328,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Allegion by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 8.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
About Allegion
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allegion
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.