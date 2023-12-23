Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

GOOGL opened at $141.49 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $141.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,627 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,240 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

