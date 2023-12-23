Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.25 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alteryx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.38.

AYX stock opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.84. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $70.63.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.24 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 187.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. Research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 13.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

