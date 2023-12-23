Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $130,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

