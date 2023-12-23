Altura Energy Inc. (CVE:ATU) Director John Steven Chambers Buys 50,000 Shares

Altura Energy Inc. (CVE:ATU – Get Free Report) Director John Steven Chambers bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.
Altura Energy Stock Performance
Altura Energy stock opened at C$0.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Altura Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$103.67 million and a PE ratio of 4.52.
Altura Energy Company Profile
