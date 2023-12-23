Altus Wealth Management LLC Has $19.31 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 13.4% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $19,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 296.6% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 136.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 74,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $222.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.17. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $167.53 and a 12-month high of $224.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

