Altus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $686,000 Investment in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Altus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $46.47.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

