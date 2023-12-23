Altus Wealth Management LLC Takes $8.86 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Altus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 178,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 6.2% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 66,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 196,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.