Amerant Bancorp’s (AMTB) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMTB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

AMTB opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $832.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.36 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2,144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 864.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 420.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

