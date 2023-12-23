American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 million, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.75.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

