AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder James H. Dahl Acquires 3,800 Shares

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.96 per share, for a total transaction of $83,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 262,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE AXR opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. AMREP Co. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AMREP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in AMREP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP in the second quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMREP during the first quarter worth $1,655,000. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

