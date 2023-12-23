Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Decreased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.10. 1,754,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,767. The stock has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.48 and a 200-day moving average of $181.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

