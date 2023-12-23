Analysts Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Target Price at $36.71

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.34. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

