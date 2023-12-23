Analysts Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target at $4.33

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.33.
BLDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 12.57. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 209.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.
