Analysts Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target at $4.33

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.33.

BLDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 7.1% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 42,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 123,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 12.57. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 209.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

