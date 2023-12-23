Analysts Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Target Price at $36.63

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.63.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Criteo stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. Criteo has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Criteo had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $154,992.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,133,716.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $134,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,922.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $154,992.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,716.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $330,853 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Criteo by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Criteo by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Criteo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 70,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

