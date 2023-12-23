Analysts Set Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) PT at $19.83

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ENLT stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. Enlight Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.78 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

