Analysts Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT at $101.00

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

LYB opened at $96.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Free Report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.