Analysts Set TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target at $73.36

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.87.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth $255,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 2,182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,839,000 after buying an additional 2,537,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,620,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $160,608,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $122,079,000.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.46. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -32.81%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

