Analyzing MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) and Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) and Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MariaDB and Bridgeline Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get MariaDB alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariaDB 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgeline Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

24.2% of MariaDB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of MariaDB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MariaDB and Bridgeline Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariaDB N/A N/A $5.20 million N/A N/A Bridgeline Digital $16.30 million 0.54 $2.14 million ($0.18) -4.66

MariaDB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bridgeline Digital.

Risk & Volatility

MariaDB has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MariaDB and Bridgeline Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariaDB N/A N/A -50.71% Bridgeline Digital -11.33% -9.26% -6.86%

About MariaDB

(Get Free Report)

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds. The company also provides consulting, training, remote database administration, and engineering architecture services. It serves financial services, government, technology, retail, telecommunications, and transportation industries. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO. It also provides Bridgeline TruPresence, a web content management and eCommerce platform to support the needs of multi-unit organizations and franchises; Bridgeline Unbound, a technology suite that empower marketers to easily manage their digital experiences and create personalized customer journeys; and OrchestraCMS, a digital experience platform that enables development of custom solutions, third-party integrations, and delivery of digital transformation initiatives on the Salesforce platform. In addition, the company offers digital engagement services comprising digital strategy, web design and web development, usability engineering, information architecture, and SEO, as well as hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as distributors and wholesalers, multi-unit franchises and enterprises, manufacturers, eCommerce retailers, industrial distributers, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for MariaDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariaDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.