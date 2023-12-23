Analyzing Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) & Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP)

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) and Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Mersana Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mersana Therapeutics and Cocrystal Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics $40.84 million 5.96 -$204.21 million ($1.78) -1.13 Cocrystal Pharma $2.01 million 9.26 -$38.84 million ($2.10) -0.87

Analyst Ratings

Cocrystal Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mersana Therapeutics. Mersana Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cocrystal Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mersana Therapeutics and Cocrystal Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics 1 5 1 0 2.00 Cocrystal Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 254.79%. Cocrystal Pharma has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 555.74%. Given Cocrystal Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cocrystal Pharma is more favorable than Mersana Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Mersana Therapeutics and Cocrystal Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics -482.47% -264.19% -65.44% Cocrystal Pharma N/A -54.10% -51.18%

Risk & Volatility

Mersana Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cocrystal Pharma has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma beats Mersana Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections. The company develops CC-31244, a HCV non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor that has completed Phase II a clinical trial to treat HCV infection; and CC-42344, a PB2 inhibitor that has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating influenza infection. It is also involved in identifying and developing non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitors for norovirus infections. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop proprietary influenza A/B antiviral agents; and a license agreement with Kansas State University Research Foundation to develop antiviral compounds for the treatment of norovirus and coronavirus infections. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

