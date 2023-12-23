Analyzing TheDirectory.com (OTCMKTS:SEEK) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

TheDirectory.com (OTCMKTS:SEEK – Get Free Report) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of TheDirectory.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get TheDirectory.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TheDirectory.com and Meta Platforms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TheDirectory.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Meta Platforms 2 3 42 2 2.90

Profitability

Meta Platforms has a consensus price target of $352.74, indicating a potential downside of 0.18%.

This table compares TheDirectory.com and Meta Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TheDirectory.com N/A N/A N/A Meta Platforms 23.42% 26.40% 17.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TheDirectory.com and Meta Platforms’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TheDirectory.com N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) N/A Meta Platforms $126.96 billion 7.15 $23.20 billion $11.33 31.19

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than TheDirectory.com. TheDirectory.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Platforms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Meta Platforms beats TheDirectory.com on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TheDirectory.com

(Get Free Report)

TheDirectory.com, Inc. operates as an online local search and directory company in the United States. The company owns and operates a network of online local business directories and city guides, which provide business listings, directory information, and user generated reviews to consumers, who are searching online for services from local businesses through its business search engine, TheDirectory.com. It also operates various vertically targeted directories, such as Podiatrist.net, Chiropractor.net, 123HomeRepair.com, and DentistAppointments.com; and a network of Hello branded city guides, such as HelloNewYorkCity.com, HelloChicago.com, HelloMiami.com, and other guides. In addition, the company provides a suite of online marketing and branding solutions comprising search engine marketing, display advertising, Web presence, and online media and social networking products, as well as designs, develops, and deploys custom-built search engine optimized business Websites. It primarily serves small-and medium-sized businesses, advertisers focused on the local market, agencies, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Elysium Internet, Inc. and changed its name to TheDirectory.com, Inc. in May 2011. The company is based in Tampa, Florida. TheDirectory.com, Inc. is a subsidiary of FTS Group, Inc.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately. The Reality Labs segment provides augmented and virtual reality related products comprising consumer hardware, software, and content that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. The company was formerly known as Facebook, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc. in October 2021. Meta Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TheDirectory.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheDirectory.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.