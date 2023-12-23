Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stake Increased by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises approximately 2.4% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 53,001 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,090 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 56,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD opened at $64.50 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

