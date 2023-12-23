Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.87 and last traded at $66.87. Approximately 141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.02.

Ansell Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.39.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

