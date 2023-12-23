Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 1.1% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $162.05 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $164.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.81.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.