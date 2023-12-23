ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.98

Shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.98 and traded as low as $1.71. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 12,191 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARCA biopharma in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98.

ARCA biopharma last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

