Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $96.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

