Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $847.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $1.18. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $128,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 504,448 shares in the company, valued at $12,918,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 66.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 142,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,421,000 after purchasing an additional 66,971 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

