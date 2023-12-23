Arcus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 156 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 15.3% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Danaher by 6.6% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

DHR opened at $230.36 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.96 and its 200 day moving average is $233.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

