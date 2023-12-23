Arcus Capital Partners LLC Buys 400 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,017 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 143.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 37.37%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

