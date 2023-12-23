Arcus Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,836 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.16% of First Internet Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 27.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,728,000 after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

