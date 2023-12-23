Arcus Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,033,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $46,667,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 119.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 418,078 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $76.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.76 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

