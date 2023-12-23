Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $160,000 Holdings in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of TC Bancshares worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TC Bancshares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in TC Bancshares by 35.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TC Bancshares by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua Travis Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TC Bancshares news, Director Stephanie B. Tillman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Travis Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at $436,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,519 shares of company stock worth $110,617. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut TC Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of TCBC stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. TC Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

