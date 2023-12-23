Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $893,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,253 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,016 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $228.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.67. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $150.90 and a twelve month high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile



NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

