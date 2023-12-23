Arcus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.19.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $130.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.22. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

