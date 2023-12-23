Arcus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $190.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.54. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $166.66 and a twelve month high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

