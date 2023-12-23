Arcus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Q2 by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 1.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 25,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $1,090,039.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,086,814.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $716,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 404,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,982,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 25,397 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $1,090,039.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,814.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,176 shares of company stock worth $2,556,302 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Q2 Price Performance

NYSE:QTWO opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

