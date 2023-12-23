Arcus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,146,004,000 after buying an additional 71,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $921,914,000 after buying an additional 731,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,985,000 after buying an additional 237,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,027,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,774,000 after acquiring an additional 376,318 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,353 shares of company stock worth $1,711,490. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $83.84 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.30. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

